BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While you’re walking in the city of Baltimore, you may have noticed CitiWatch cameras that are across Baltimore.

There are 750 cameras and CitiWatch has been operating in the city for 12 years. One of these cameras captured a scene where two suspects were lurking outside the 7-11 near Charles and Saratoga. The camera captured the moment they walked in. The camera also zoomed in. Minutes later, officers arrived to the store where the suspects shot at them.

These suspects are still on the loose. There is a $20,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The CitiWatch Center is located in an undisclosed location in Downtown Baltimore. The staff includes all retired police officers and they monitor these cameras 24-7, 365 days a year.

Lieutenant Samuel Hood says all of the cameras are in public spaces, including the one that captured the shootout. He says the monitors’ vigilance has prevented attacks in the past.

“You know you have spider senses yourself, if all of a sudden someone is watcing you up and down, you’re like what’s going on with that?” said Lieutenant Hood.

Officials say many of these cameras are privately owned. Certain institutions like Johns Hopkins have allowed them to tap into that network.

