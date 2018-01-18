BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are hoping to bring home a different kind of MVP trophy this season; this time for Most Valuable Performer.

3 players, kicker Justin Tucker, defensive tackle Brandon Williams, and running back Alex Collins are competing for this award.

The new CBS talent show “MVP: Most Valuable Performer” airs on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 8 p.m. and is hosted by LL Cool J.

Tucker and Williams will attempt to win your votes with their voices. Tucker will demonstrate his opera singing and Williams will bring a more soulful sound to the stage. Meanwhile, Collins switches it up with his Irish dancing.

The Ravens secured 3 out of the 6 acts in the hour long special and they need audience votes to win.

Voting is available during the show at CBS.com to determine the final two.

The other competitors include the Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (piano), Cleveland Browns guard Kevin Zeitler (dog tricks) and New England Patriots wide receiver Cody Hollister (singing) and Jacob Hollister (guitar), who are brothers performing together.

Check out sneak peeks of the Ravens’ talents below:

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook