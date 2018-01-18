BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re still hungry after Baltimore City’s Restaurant Week, you may soon want to head outside of the city to get a meal for a great deal.
This is because Baltimore County’s Restaurant Week is kicking off on Friday, January 19. On Thursday, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz will join the county’s restaurateurs to launch the big event. The kick-off event will take place at Cunningham’s in Towson at 11:30 a.m..
During the county’s restaurant week, dozens of eateries will be offering meals from $15 to $35. The event runs until February 3. For information about the restaurants who are participating, go to their website.
