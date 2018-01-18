WJZ WEATHER: Code Blue Alert Expected To End This MorningDownload The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar  | Full List Of Closures & Delays 
Filed Under:Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

All things considered we really got off easy yesterday. As I type this I am listening to the CBS morning news and reports from the South of widespread ice, polar vortex cold, and in general lousy conditions. A low impact event here though and now the warm up.

Today near 40°. Yesterday 34° so yes a bit warmer. But near 50° tomorrow and the low mid 50’s as we move through the weekend. Sunny, and dry. that means a lot of the snow that fell yesterday will evaporate, and be long gone sooner than later.

Not a bad way, weather-wise to start this day. Have a safe one!

MB!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch