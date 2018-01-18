Hi Everyone!

All things considered we really got off easy yesterday. As I type this I am listening to the CBS morning news and reports from the South of widespread ice, polar vortex cold, and in general lousy conditions. A low impact event here though and now the warm up.

Today near 40°. Yesterday 34° so yes a bit warmer. But near 50° tomorrow and the low mid 50’s as we move through the weekend. Sunny, and dry. that means a lot of the snow that fell yesterday will evaporate, and be long gone sooner than later.

Not a bad way, weather-wise to start this day. Have a safe one!

MB!

