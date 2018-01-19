BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Duke, the dog whose photo went viral after he was abandoned at Patterson Park earlier this week, has a new forever home.

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) said on Facebook Friday night that he was adopted by US Army Specialist Wallace White.

White said he wasn’t aware of Duke’s story until a friend told him. He says he fell in love with the pup the first time he saw him.

“This is the BEST ending – no, beginning – for our big buddy Duke. Thank you, Baltimore, for saving this handsome boy,” BARCS stated in the post.

Duke made national headlines when he was found tied to a tree at the North Linwood entrance to Patterson Park. According to neighborhood resident Leslie Gray, whose husband first saw the pup while on a walk with their dog, he had a note with him that said “My name is Duke. Here’s my favorite toy and my food. I am looking for a new home.”

“I think he was really scared, really cold,” said Stephanie Dagenhart who took photos which were shared on Facebook. “I did not want to leave his side. I just felt my heart drop.”

Outrage quickly followed.

“I couldn’t imagine the frustration or the anger that someone would have to put a dog on a tree and tie it up like that,” one man said. “I guess they got the reaction or what they were looking for.”

BARCS spokeswoman Bailey Deacon said Duke was placed on a state-mandated 72-hour “stray hold” since he was not formally surrendered at the shelter.

Here’s a picture of Duke looking happy at BARCS, courtesy of Heidi Moore Trasatti Photography.

