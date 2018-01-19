BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An arrest has been made in a previously unsolved homicide investigation in Anne Arundel County.

David Enrique Diaz Alvarado, 20, was arrested and charged with the first degree murder of Jose Hernandez-Portillo. He is currently being held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

On Aug. 28, 2017, members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department say they located human skeletal remains in a wooded area of Quiet Waters Park located in the 600 block of Quiet Waters Park Road.

Police say after DNA testing it was determined the remains were of 22-year-old Jose Hernandez-Portillo.

Hernandez-Portillo had previously been reported missing on March 11, 2016.

According to police, his remains revealed evidence of trauma and the manner of death was determined a homicide.

Homicide Detectives believed it was a targeted gang related crime and not a random act of violence.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about this crime to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the 24 hour Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook