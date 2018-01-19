BALTIMORE (WJZ)– If you enjoy a good meal at a bargain price, all roads lead to Baltimore County’s Restaurant Week.
It’s food with a flair and at bargain prices. Winter Restaurant Week in Baltimore County lasts 16 days.
Justin Windle at Pappas Restaurants says their famous crab cakes are on their lunch and dinner menus. A three-course dinner for two will cost you $32.18.
Diners are partaking in the special week also. More than 60 restaurants are involved.
The Baltimore County restaurant industry employs more than 26,000 people.
Ron Matz