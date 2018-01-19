BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man has been handed two life sentences plus 10 years for killing a cooperating witness years ago in a murder-for-hire scheme.

Authorities announced 49-year-old Troy Allen Lucas’ sentence in a news release Friday.

Prosecutors say Lucas was a gang member who was paid in cash and cocaine to kill Robert Long, a cooperating witness in several cases that were pending in 2007 and 2008.

Long was shot twice in the head on March 24, 2008, in an open area behind a southwest Baltimore park.

Jose Joaquin Morales, also of Baltimore, was convicted of arranging Long’s killing and was sentenced to life in prison in 2013.

The release says Morales’ prosecution resulted in the exoneration of Demetrius Smith, who was serving life for Long’s murder — a crime he did not commit.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)