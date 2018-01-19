Filed Under:Baltimore City Police

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police detective is still on the job, weeks after he admitted giving false testimony in court.

The Baltimore Sun reports police Det. Sharod Watson testified he had seen a suspected drug dealer “on a daily basis” for about 18 months, even witnessing him making a sale.

He later admitted his testimony was “factually impossible” after prosecutors presented evidence the suspect was in jail for 12 of those months. A jury quickly acquitted the defendant, Isadore White, of all charges.

The newspaper reports that despite Watson’s admission on Dec. 1, prosecutors continue to use him as a witness. And the newspaper says he’s still working in a special squad created after the department’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force was dissolved last year.

