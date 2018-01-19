(CBS NEWS) — A Senate attempt to move forward with a short-term spending bill vote failed Friday night, sending the government into a shutdown on the one-year anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration.

Republican senators failed to capture the 60 votes they needed to even vote on the bill that would have funded the government for 30 days. Five Democrats voted with the Republicans to push a spending bill vote, and four Republicans voted with Democrats. The House passed the 30-day spending bill Thursday night.

The White House called a lid shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, meaning the president will not be speaking — unless he tweets. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders blamed Democrats for the shutdown.

On Capitol Hill Friday night, the scene was one of uncertainty and chaos.

Shortly before the 10 p.m. vote, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said there was “no deal” reached among Republicans to ensure passage. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, announced he was a “no” on the 30-day deal, making a shutdown even more certain.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, said blamed Mr. Trump, at least partially, for the failure to reach a deal. Blumenthal said that Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and Mr. Trump were close to reaching a comprehensive agreement earlier Friday, but the president walked away after talking to the hard right.

“It’s one step forward with the White House, four steps back,” said a senior Democratic Senate aide who noted it’s unclear who among Republicans is in charge of negotiations. The White House is telling Democrats to negotiate with McConnell, who is still unclear what it exactly is that the president wants.

“It’s like negotiating with Jell-O,” the aide told CBS News’ Nancy Cordes, adding, “the talks won’t wrap up unless the president takes the reins.”

Mr. Trump tweeted just before 9:30 p.m. Friday that it was “not looking good” and invoked the military and border security. He blamed Democrats, saying they “want a Shutdown in order to help diminish the great success of the Tax Cuts, and what they are doing for booming economy.”

Not looking good for our great Military or Safety & Security on the very dangerous Southern Border. Dems want a Shutdown in order to help diminish the great success of the Tax Cuts, and what they are doing for our booming economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

