Baltimore (WJZ)– An incident at Perry Hall High School has forced an increased police presence there this morning.

This is a letter from the schools Principal to parents last night.

Dear Parents and Guardians of Perry Hall High School:

I am writing to inform you of an incident that was brought to my attention this afternoon which may have occurred in the parking lot at school and might be circulating on social media. The incident is currently being investigated by the Baltimore County Police. Out of an abundance of caution, I have requested additional police to be present at Perry Hall High School tomorrow, January 19, until this police investigation has been concluded.

At this point, we have not been made aware of any credible threat toward any of our students or staff, and the school will operate as normal. I will continue to keep our community informed once the police investigation has concluded.

The safety and security of students is a top priority of Perry Hall High School and the Baltimore County Public Schools. As with this case, it is important for all of us–student and parents alike–to inform school staff or police any time you or your child sees, hears, or reads anything that is suspicious or that may pose a threat to the school or its students. We all have a role to play in ensuring that our school remains a safe and secure learning environment for our children.

After hearing about the incident Baltimore County Councilman David Marks posted this statement on his facebook page.

I’ve had it.

Any student who carries a gun on school property—or a replica of a gun—should be expelled and charged as an adult, period. End of story.

Unfortunately, we may never know what will happen, as I’ve come to expect investigations where we never seemed to hear of outcomes, and where students who create these problems are shielded from public attention.

I’m angry. I graduated from Perry Hall High School. I’ve been its biggest booster. Just this week, I shared news of the band’s trip to Disney World. Unfortunately, all the good work done by the overwhelming number of outstanding students is overshadowed by the small number of troublemakers and would-be criminals.

It’s time for the school system to step up and do everything possible to guarantee a culture of discipline at Perry Hall High School—and across Baltimore County.