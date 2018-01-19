BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Annapolis police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who ran away.
Danela Rodriquez was last seen in the 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
She’s approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes
Rodriquez was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, grey sweatshirt, khaki shorts, and brown flipflops.
Police believe she may be in Boston, MA or Baltimore, MD.
Anyone who has seen Rodriquez or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Tavel at 410-260-3439 or Latino Liaison Joe Hudson at 410-858-0759.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook