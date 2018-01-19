WJZ BREAKING: Baltimore Mayor Replaces City Police Commissioner Kevin Davis
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Annapolis police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who ran away.

Danela Rodriquez was last seen in the 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

She’s approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes

Rodriquez was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, grey sweatshirt, khaki shorts, and brown flipflops.

Police believe she may be in Boston, MA or Baltimore, MD.

Anyone who has seen Rodriquez or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Tavel at 410-260-3439 or Latino Liaison Joe Hudson at 410-858-0759.

