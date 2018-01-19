WJZ BREAKING: Baltimore Mayor Replaces City Police Commissioner Kevin Davis
Filed Under:Fatal crash, Washington County

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A West Virginia man has died after police say he struck the rear of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of a Maryland road.

Maryland State police say around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Chad William Walden, 33, of Inwood, West Virginia, struck the back of a parked tractor-trailer on State Route 68 or Lappans Road and Prosperity Lane in Williamsport, Maryland.

Detectives say Walden was pronounced dead at the scene after his Dodge Stratus struck the 2012 Freightliner.

Investigators had closed Lappans Road at Governor Lane Boulevard for several hours and then reopened the road at 10 a.m.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch