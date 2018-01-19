BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A West Virginia man has died after police say he struck the rear of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of a Maryland road.
Maryland State police say around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Chad William Walden, 33, of Inwood, West Virginia, struck the back of a parked tractor-trailer on State Route 68 or Lappans Road and Prosperity Lane in Williamsport, Maryland.
Detectives say Walden was pronounced dead at the scene after his Dodge Stratus struck the 2012 Freightliner.
Investigators had closed Lappans Road at Governor Lane Boulevard for several hours and then reopened the road at 10 a.m.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
