WJZ BREAKING: Baltimore Police Injures 1 Of 3 Suspects In Overnight Shooting; 2 Apprehended
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 52-year-old correctional officer was shot while driving in Central Baltimore Friday night.

Baltimore police say around 9:30 p.m., the woman was driving a Department of Corrections van in the 400 block of 29th Division Street when she heard a gunshot and then felt a burning sensation in her left shoulder.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where police say she is in good condition. The victim says she didn’t see who shot her.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call (410) 396-2221, Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text a tip using the BPD Mobile App.

