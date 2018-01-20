WJZ BREAKING: Baltimore Police Injures 1 Of 3 Suspects In Overnight Shooting; 2 Apprehended
Filed Under:Baltimore Police, Fatal Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 51-year-old man has died after being shot in the head early Saturday morning, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officers say they responded to the 500 block of Gold Street at 4:25 a.m., where they discovered the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma, where he died shortly after arriving.

Detectives believe the motive for the shooting was robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to (443) 902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch