BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 51-year-old man has died after being shot in the head early Saturday morning, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Officers say they responded to the 500 block of Gold Street at 4:25 a.m., where they discovered the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to Shock Trauma, where he died shortly after arriving.
Detectives believe the motive for the shooting was robbery.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to (443) 902-4824.
