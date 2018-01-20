BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore Police Department says three armed individuals fled from authorities early Saturday morning after being seen on CitiWatch cameras.

Officers say around 3:15 a.m., CitiWatch camera operators notified police after seeing three men loading handguns in the area of Park Avenue at Clay Street.

Detectives say once they arrived on the scene, the suspects ran in separate directions. One suspect ran into the 200 block of West Mulberry Street and was shot by an officer. The 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and charges are pending.

The second suspect, another 20-year-old man, tossed his gun into a dumpster in a nearby alley and was arrested after camera operators lead police to his location. They also recovered the gun from the dumpster.

A third suspect tossed his gun into a dumpster in the 200 block of Clay Street and managed to get away. The suspect’s gun was recovered though.

This is a developing story.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook