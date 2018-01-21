BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say two people have been shot, one fatally, while waiting at a traffic light near Druid Hill Park.

According to Baltimore City Police, a 27-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were found sitting in a car suffering from gunshot wounds around 4:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Auchentoroly Terrace.

Detectives say two suspects pulled up near the victims’ car, got out of their vehicle and began shooting at the pair from the curb. The victims tried to speed away and crashed on Auchentoroly Terrace. The suspects then left the area in an unknown direction.

The man was taken to Shock Trauma where he died a short time later, and the woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the double shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook