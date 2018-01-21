BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Representatives for Maryland are donating their pay during the government shutdown.

Rep. John Delaney will be donating his pay to the Mercy Health Clinic in Gaithersburg, Maryland, a nonprofit community health clinic that serves uninsured low-income residents.

During the government shutdown of 2013, Delaney donated his salary to the same organization.

I'll be donating my congressional pay during the shutdown to the Mercy Health Clinic in Maryland, a non-profit community health clinic that serves low-income people. pic.twitter.com/BCQPzQ1mUd — Rep. John Delaney (@RepJohnDelaney) January 20, 2018

Rep. Andy Harris is donating his pay to Maryland pregnancy centers.

Since the #SchumerShutdown vote by the Democrats occurred on the day of the March For Life, I will be donating my pay to pregnancy centers in Maryland’s First District during the shutdown. — Rep. Andy Harris, MD (@RepAndyHarrisMD) January 20, 2018

