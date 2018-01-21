BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Representatives for Maryland are donating their pay during the government shutdown.
Rep. John Delaney will be donating his pay to the Mercy Health Clinic in Gaithersburg, Maryland, a nonprofit community health clinic that serves uninsured low-income residents.
During the government shutdown of 2013, Delaney donated his salary to the same organization.
Rep. Andy Harris is donating his pay to Maryland pregnancy centers.
