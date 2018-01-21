BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Prince George’s County rescue crews saved a police officer and three people after the cop tried to save the group who had fallen through ice into the water Sunday afternoon, officials say.
Prince George’s County Fire crews responded to the Glenridge Community Park in Riverdale, Maryland, around 3:45 p.m. A Prince George’s County Police officer was found submerged in the water along with three men.
Rescue crews were able to use ropes and ladders to rescue all four people. The officer and two of the men were taken to a local hospital to be treated for hypothermia. The third man did not receive treatment.
The temperature was in the upper 50s.
