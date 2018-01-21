105.7 The Fan and La Cuchara Restaurant invite you to attend the second annual Whiskey Rocks Baltimore Tasting Event to be held on Thursday January 25th from 6 to 9pm. Come sample and savor some of the finest Premium Whiskeys. There will be 15 of the finest distillers onsite including Whistle Pig Rye, New York Distilling Company, and West Cork Irish Whiskey to name a few. Meet with whiskey experts while hobnobbing with some of your favorite Baltimore radio personalities including Rob Long. Enjoy signature samplings from La Cuchara Restaurant located in Historic Woodberry off I-83. A percentage of the proceeds to benefit Pathfinders for Autism. Whiskey always tastes best when in good company so buy your tickets now!

Must be 21 years or older to attend. Drink Responsibly.

Click here to purchase tickets.