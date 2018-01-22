BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are working to find suspects wanted in connection with at least a dozen burglaries and robberies in Baltimore County.
Since October, authorities say the suspects have been broken into at least 18 homes.
In one of the incidents reported to police, the suspects reportedly were armed with a gun.
Jonathan McCall spoke with Baltimore County police, and will have further details on their investigation on WJZ News at 5 and 6.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook