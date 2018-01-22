BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The trials for Detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor begin today at the federal courthouse in Baltimore.
Both are former members of Baltimore’s Gun Trace Task Force, which was involved in a huge racketeering scandal that came to light last year, and both have pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, robbery, and possession of a firearm in a crime of violence.
WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren reports that six of the officers charged have pleaded guilty.
Members of the task force were accused of executing searches without warrants, invading private homes, robbing suspects and innocent citizens of cash and reselling drugs on the street.
