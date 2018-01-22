Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 2500 block of Boyd Street Sunday, police say.

It was around 9:45 p.m. when police responded to the area.

They found the victim, who was transported to an area hospital. Despite doctors’ efforts, he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch