BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 2500 block of Boyd Street Sunday, police say.
It was around 9:45 p.m. when police responded to the area.
They found the victim, who was transported to an area hospital. Despite doctors’ efforts, he was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824
