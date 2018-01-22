PYLESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Harford County family wants answers after they say two pit bulls attacked and fatally injured their beloved 13-year-old dog Emma last week.

The same pit bulls were involved in the death of another neighborhood dog less than two years ago, in May 2016, according to Harford County Animal Control.

An animal control investigation of the recent attack says the owners of the pit bulls were outside on their Pylesville property with the two dogs on January 18 when Emma, a lab mix, entered their property.

That’s when the pit bulls attacked. A third pit bull was on the property, it was not involved in the attack, investigators say.

Emma had to be euthanized as a result of her injuries, her owners say.

The investigation determined that, because the incident occurred on the property of the owner of the two pit bulls, no criminal offense had occurred.

The owners will be issued a Dangerous Dog Notice, a designation requiring the owner to maintain control of the dogs at all times, according to animal control. That means, if the dogs are ever off the owner’s property, they must remain leashed and muzzled at all times and they must be in an enclosed kennel or secured in a building if ever left unattended on property,

When the dogs attacked a neighbor dog in 2016, the owners were given a Potentially Dangerous Dog Notice for the dogs, according to animal control.

The owners of the two pit bulls, however, tell WJZ’s Amy Yensi that they aren’t dangerous or deadly.

Amy will have more on this story tonight on WJZ.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook