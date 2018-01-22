Filed Under:House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A family of four has been displaced after a fire ripped through their home in Glen Burnie on Monday night.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the home at 325 Thelma Ave. around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Officials say the two adults and two teens who live in the home were not injured. The Red Cross has reportedly been notified to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

