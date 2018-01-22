Filed Under:Amazon, Larry Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s governor is trying to land Amazon’s second headquarters by offering a $5 billion package of tax incentives and transportation upgrades.

Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement Monday that the state is “committing all of the resources we have to bring it home to Maryland.”

Montgomery County, Maryland, is one of 20 cities and regions that made the online retail giant’s shortlist. Hogan’s proposal includes state income and property tax credits as well as tax exemptions.

Amazon’s search for the home of its second headquarters has triggered an unprecedented competition among governments around North America. The company promises to create 50,000 jobs. The retailing behemoth has made clear that tax breaks and grants will be a big factor in its decision.

