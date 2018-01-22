Filed Under:Animal cruelty, Baltimore Police Department, Teens Arrested

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say they have arrested two teens accused of assaulting a cat, before setting it on fire.

A 13-year-old and 15-year-old have been charged with felony animal cruelty.

The two suspects have been remanded to juvenile court, and police say they are still searching for more suspects seen in the video.

No further details have been released at this time.

