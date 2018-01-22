BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say they have arrested two teens accused of assaulting a cat, before setting it on fire.
A 13-year-old and 15-year-old have been charged with felony animal cruelty.
RELATED: Police Searching For Suspects Who Set Cat On Fire
The two suspects have been remanded to juvenile court, and police say they are still searching for more suspects seen in the video.
No further details have been released at this time.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook