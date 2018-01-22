BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland corrections van driver has been shot in Baltimore.
Baltimore police said in a statement that the 52-year-old woman was driving a Division of Correction van on Friday night when she heard a gunshot and felt a burning sensation in her shoulder, subsequently realizing she’d been shot.
The victim did not see who fired the shot.
The corrections officer was taken to a hospital and is described as in “good” condition.
Citywide shooting detectives are investigating the incident.
