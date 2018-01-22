Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland corrections van driver has been shot in Baltimore.

Baltimore police said in a statement that the 52-year-old woman was driving a Division of Correction van on Friday night when she heard a gunshot and felt a burning sensation in her shoulder, subsequently realizing she’d been shot.

The victim did not see who fired the shot.

The corrections officer was taken to a hospital and is described as in “good” condition.

Citywide shooting detectives are investigating the incident.

