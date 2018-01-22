BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very unseasonably warm Monday all across the region as most of us saw temperatures hit the upper 50’s to low 60’s — 20 degrees above normal for Jan. 22.
Clouds and some much-needed showers will move in overnight Monday as it will stay warm for a while longer.
A front with some possible thunder and gusty winds will cross Tuesday morning, allowing cooler air to filter in later.
Much cooler air will be around until Friday, when another warm-up will head back our way.
Enjoy the January thaw!
