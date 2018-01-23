BENTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday morning in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.
In a tweet from a verified account, Gov. Matt Bevin said it happened at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky.
In the tweet, Bevin says a shooting suspect was in custody. No other details were immediately available.
The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.
