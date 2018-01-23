BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old is dead after police say he went to check on a noise at his front door and was shot.
It happened in the 100 block of North Fremont Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
When police arrived on the scene, they were directed to the 800 block of Vine Street, where the victim, Travis Lee Wallace, apparently fled after he was shot and collapsed.
Wallace was pronounced dead on the scene.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.
