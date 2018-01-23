BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Circumstances that led to a 24-year-old North Carolina woman’s mug shot being posted online may have been a blessing in disguise.

Shia Yearwood told various media outlets that a warrant was put out for her arrest after she violated a protective/restraining order when she was trying to see her son.

Before going to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, though, she did her hair and makeup, knowing her mug shot would likely appear on the local Twitter page, @CharlotteMugs.

She was right.

SHIA MILAN YEARWOOD got their #mugshot posted to Charlotte Mugshots https://t.co/huzylGYJ8m pic.twitter.com/YloQz5B779 — Charlotte Mugshots (@CharlotteMugs) January 3, 2018

Shortly after it appeared on that page, she took matters into her own hands and retweeted it along with the hashtag #BraidsByShia.

The hashtag blew up, and her retweet was shared and liked more than 13,000 times.

She says she’s been contacted by women all over the world who want her to do their hair.

