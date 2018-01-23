BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Britney Spears is taking her award-winning Las Vegas show on the road, and her first stop is the MGM National Harbor.
The pop superstar has been performing the “Britney: Piece of Me” concert residency in Las Vegas since December 2013 to rave reviews.
Fans in the Maryland area will have two chances to see the “Baby One More Time” singer on July 12 and 13.
The “Womanizer” singer tweeted the announcement early Tuesday morning.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday. Click here for more information.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook