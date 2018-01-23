BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 49-year-old Harford County man is now behind bars after being arrested on child porn charges.
Daniel Chetelat Jr. has been charged with six counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography. He is being held on $50,000 bond.
The investigation began after Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators traced multiple downloaded images of child pornography to Chetelat.
Authorities served a search warrant at Chetelat’s home Tuesday, and reportedly found images and videos of child pornography on his electronic devices.
