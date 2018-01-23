BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland is sending a team of mental health professionals to the U.S. Virgin Islands to help the territory’s hurricane-weary first responders.
State officials said in a press release Tuesday that a 17-person team will focus on helping them cope with stress. They’ve been working long hours in the four months since hurricanes struck the islands in September.
Maryland’s team will include mental health experts and emergency responders trained in managing stress. They will travel throughout the islands of St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas.
The mission will last for about three weeks. The agencies behind the effort are the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems and the Maryland Emergency Management Agency. The team also includes personnel from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service and the private sector.
