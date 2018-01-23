TOWSON, Md. (WJZ)– Baltimore County officials are holding a second meeting in response to a recent string of burglaries in the area.

The Baltimore County Police Department is searching for a group of thieves who have been breaking into homes, sometimes while families are inside.

Police say nearly 20 homes have been hit, with the crooks striking in the late afternoon/evening hours in the Owings Mills, Cockeysville, Lutherville-Timonium and Ruxton areas.

Police also believe these calculated crooks were monitoring their victim’s every move before striking.

The houses these suspects hit are large, and the streets are usually quiet.

A meeting was held last Wednesday at the Chestnut Ridge Firehouse and was well-attended by about 140 community members and an attempt to listen to the meeting, via a conference call, was attempted by another 200 or so but was unsuccessful.

The Police Department is allowing citizens, who were unable to attend or were turned away from the first meeting, an opportunity to ask their questions and hear from the department.

The meeting is being held at The Timonium Fairgrounds.

