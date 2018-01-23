BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old accused of shooting a man multiple times back in December.
Teon Grant has been charged with first-degree attempted murder in connection with a shooting that sent a 23-year-old man to the hospital.
The shooting happened on Dec. 19, and police began investigating after the victim walked into St. Agnes Hospital with gunshot wounds to the head, chest, and arm.
The victim told police he was shot in the 500 block of Wellesley St., while sitting in his vehicle. He said someone walked up to his vehicle and shot him.
After speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, police were able to identify the shooter as Grant, who was arrested Monday.
