By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– With temperatures reaching above the 60 degree mark today and abundant sunshine, it resembled a late April day!

A cold front with the showers however has put an end to those warm conditions for now. By tomorrow, we will be almost back to normal, as we should top out in the low 40’s.

Even chiller air will be on tap for Thursday, but fear not, a warm-up will begin by Friday!

This weekend we will manage to bump right back to the upper 50’s once again!

It’s a real roller coaster of weather this week!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch