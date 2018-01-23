BALTIMORE (WJZ)– With temperatures reaching above the 60 degree mark today and abundant sunshine, it resembled a late April day!
A cold front with the showers however has put an end to those warm conditions for now. By tomorrow, we will be almost back to normal, as we should top out in the low 40’s.
Even chiller air will be on tap for Thursday, but fear not, a warm-up will begin by Friday!
This weekend we will manage to bump right back to the upper 50’s once again!
It’s a real roller coaster of weather this week!
Comments
Bob TurkWhen skies turned cloudy, some little boys would catch frogs. Not Bob Turk. He caught the rain. According to his mother, Bob created a rain well...More from Bob Turk