BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A rabbi who taught at a Jewish school in Pikesville has been fired after accusations resurfaced that he sexually abused a group of boys.

The investigation was conducted by the New York Jewish Week.

Rabbi Shmuel Krawatsky can no longer step on the campus of Beth Tfiloh in Pikesville after disturbing allegations of sexual abuse resurfaced.

Rabbi Krawatsky was also employed by suburban orthodox congregation in Pikesville, where he led a teen prayer service, but has now resigned from that position.

The rabbi was accused of sexually abusing a group of boys at a summer camp, but was never criminally charged.

Allegations were then brought up again in another publication, which forced Beth Tfiloh to step in after some were questioning why the rabbi was still employed.

The allegations date back to 2015. Krawatsky was accused of abusing three boys from Baltimore who attended Camp Shoresh in Frederick County, where he once worked.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said the agency opened three separate investigations, but all were closed without bringing criminal charges.

The accusations resurfaced just days ago in the New York Jewish Week, after parents of the alleged victims, young boys, came forward.

Beth Tfiloh put out a statement saying it was “shocked by the specifics alleged in a recent article that’s caused them much pain and anguish.”

They say they’re aware of no safety concerns or complaints about the rabbi’s conduct, but announced his immediate termination and say he’s prohibited from returning to the campus.

Krawatsky’s attorney told WJZ his client is a great man and that the rabbi took a lie detector test and passed with no hesitation. He added that Krawatsky would never hurt a child–period–and the public will soon see he’s an innocent man.

The rabbi’s attorney says they’ll soon file a federal lawsuit against those who continue to press false allegations.

The school says their actions should not imply, in any way, that there’s truth to the allegations.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook