BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore student was arrested Wednesday after being found with a loaded gun at school.

The gun was found on a student at Excel Academy, as the student was entering the school building.

The student was then taken into custody by school police. The student faces possible expulsion.

This is the second loaded handgun that has been found on a student at a Baltimore City Public School in the past week.

