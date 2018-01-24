BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man who was sentenced to more than a year jail for a 2016 fatal crash in Anne Arundel County was also given a specific order by the judge during sentencing: he must carry the victim’s picture with him for the next six years.
According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, Johnathan Derek Simms was sentenced to 18 months in jail for a negligent manslaughter charge for a crash that killed Louisa Donner.
Donner was killed after being hit head-on by Simms’ vehicle while Simms was fleeing from police in April 2016.
Simms faced a 10-year prison sentence, but Circuit Court Judge Ronald Silkworth instead gave him the 18 months in jail, following by five years of probation.
Silkworth also ordered Simms to carry a wallet-sized photo of Donner wherever he goes for the length of his prison sentence, and the following five years of his probation.
