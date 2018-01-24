ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland senators are considering adding a 60-day extension to enforce a new paid sick leave law.

The law is scheduled to take effect Feb. 11, 30 days after the legislature voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto.

Some say more time is needed. Mike O’Halloran, the Maryland director of the National Federation of Independent Business, is asking lawmakers to delay enforcement until July 1.

Sen. Thomas Middleton, the sponsor of the extension, says the House doesn’t have an appetite for the bill, and may not take it up if there are further changes.

Kelly Schulz, the head of Maryland’s labor department, says the agency won’t distribute enforcement policies until the end of the session in April, in case the law is affected by other measures before lawmakers.

