BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A house has been destroyed after a Carroll County fire ignited Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials say the Mt. Airy fire broke out around 4:18 p.m. in the 5900 block of Cabbage Spring Road.

The people inside the home were able to escape.

The fire was placed under control around 6:30 p.m.

Two individuals were transported to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Another fire was taking place in southern Carroll County at the same time as this fire and many resources were depleted.

About 25 units and 80 personnel from Carroll, Howard, Montgomery, and Frederick Counties responded to the scene.

