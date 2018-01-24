BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles have announced they will be extending the protective netting around the field at Camden Yards at Oriole Park.

The netting at Camden Yards will extend from section 16 through section 58 ahead of the 2018 season.

The team is doing to as part of their “emphasis on the safety and security of fans.”

The team’s spring training stadium in Florida will also have its netting extended before this year’s spring training.

The Orioles sent out the following release Wednesday:

“The Orioles informed Major League Baseball in the fall of last year that consistent with the club’s emphasis on the safety and security of fans, the existing netting at Oriole Park at Camden Yards would be extended to cover an increased area prior to the 2018 season. While we are still working with our design and engineering team on the specific dimensions of the new system, the additional netting coverage is expected to extend from Section 16 through Section 58 at Oriole Park. The existing netting at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, FL will also be extended beyond the dugouts prior to the 2018 Spring Training season, with more specific details to be announced soon.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook