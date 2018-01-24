Filed Under:Baltimore Orioles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles have released their promotional calendar for the 2018 season, and while it includes the classics — shirts, hats and bobbleheads — there are also some new things fans can look forward to.

One the June 25 game against the Seattle Mariners, for example, the first 25,000 fans over 15 will get a Buck “Snow”alter snow globe.

On the August 12 game against the Boston Red Sox, all fans 14 and under will get a retro talking alarm clock.

Also listed on the schedule: an Orioles cooler backpack, a Hawaiian shirt, a garden gnome, a Mother’s Day pashmina scarf and a Father’s Day necktie.

This year’s bobbleheads include Dylan Bundy and Trey Mancini.

See the full promotional schedule HERE.

