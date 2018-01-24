ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian has been struck on U.S. Route 50 in Maryland.
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday that a car had struck the pedestrian near the Severn River Bridge. Traffic on the highway was stopped in both directions to allow a medevac helicopter to land at the scene.
Lanes have since reopened.
The fire department tweeted shortly after 7 a.m. that the victim was an adult man with life-threatening injuries. He’s been airlifted to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
