ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian has been struck on U.S. Route 50 in Maryland.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday that a car had struck the pedestrian near the Severn River Bridge. Traffic on the highway was stopped in both directions to allow a medevac helicopter to land at the scene.

Lanes have since reopened.

The fire department tweeted shortly after 7 a.m. that the victim was an adult man with life-threatening injuries. He’s been airlifted to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

