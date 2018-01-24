By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Chilly air has returned, at least for the time being.

Tomorrow will feature more sun, but cool temperatures, actually very normal for January 25.

A warmer air mass will begin on Friday and continue all weekend. We will get back into the upper 50’s this weekend.

Clouds will likely bring some rain on Sunday, then it will cool down somewhat on Monday.

