BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Howard County State’s Attorney Office says a woman has been found guilty of assaulting two people from an August incident at the Mall in Columbia.

Ahleyah Marie Rockwell, 22, was found guilty on two counts of second-degree assault after being captured of cell phone video assaulting a carousel owner and the person who recorded the video.

It was around 4 p.m. August 5 last year, when a female carousel employee allegedly witnessed Rockwell reach into the register and steal cash.

The employee confronted Rockwell, who shoved her, according to police.

Then a second carousel employee confronted her. Rockwell allegedly grabbed that employee by the hair, pulled her to the ground and bit her hand.

The second employee, a 69-year-old female, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Rockwell also shoved a witness who attempted to intervene before fleeing the mall through the food court, police say.

Rockwell was found not guilty on two robbery counts, theft and assault on another carousel employee.

