BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new study found that Maryland is the third worst state to drive in.
The study took into account: cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance.
Maryland was found to have the second highest percentage of rush hour traffic congestion, and the third worst ranking for traffic and infrastructure.
Texas was found to be the state with the most positive driving experiences, and Hawaii was found to be the worst state to drive in.
Click here for the full rankings.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook